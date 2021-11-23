Vehicle struck with bullets found in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are investigating a shots fired incident near the area of Lyman Street and North East Street Sunday.

According to Holyoke Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers were called to a report of approximately 20 shots fired. Police found a gray Honda Accord that had been struck by over a dozen bullets, in the hood, passenger side, and front windshield with one round penetrating it. No injuries have been reported or suspects have been arrested at this time.

Holyoke Police are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting “Solve” then your tip. Text “END” when you are done.