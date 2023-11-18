BOSTON (WWLP) – A Venezuelan man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl.

According to the Department of Justice, 42-year-old Frank Bienvenido Perez Diaz was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Back in July of 2023, Perez Diaz pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl.

In just one year, he had multiple conversations with a cooperating witness about selling the witness controlled substances, which included kilograms of fentanyl. On April 6th, 2021 Perex Diaz sold more than 2,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills to a cooperating witness.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation, which identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest level of criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.