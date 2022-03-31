SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four Springfield officers charged with assault for a fight outside of Nathan Bill’s bar in 2015 are awaiting their verdict in Hampden Superior Court Thursday. 22News is live inside the courtroom.

The jury deliberated for four days in the trial of officers Daniel Billingsley, Jameson Williams, Anthony Cicero and Christian Cicero. The officers were charged with assault in connection to a fight with four Black men outside Nathan Bill’s Bar in Springfield back in 2015.

Charges were dismissed last week against a fifth defendant in the case, Nathan Bill’s owner John Sullivan. Sullivan had faced multiple counts of assault and battery in connection with the fight in the parking lot behind the bar nearly seven years ago.

22News is covering this story and will have more information on 22News starting at 5PM.