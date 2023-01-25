SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The verdict was announced Wednesday for a Springfield police officer charged in connection to a fight outside Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant back in 2015.

Jose Diaz has waived his right to a trial by jury and was found guilty of misleading investigators during the Nathan Bill’s trial. He was acquitted in May 2022 of five felony counts. He is due back in court for his sentencing Monday morning.

Two officers were acquitted and two others were found guilty of misdemeanor charges in connection to the fight.

