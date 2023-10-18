SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A verdict is expected to be announced in the trial of two Springfield police officers accused of being part of a cover-up associated with a 2015 fight near Nathan Bill’s Bar in Springfield.

Shavonne Lewis and Derrick Gentry-Mitchell are the final two officers charged in the “Nathan Bill’s case”. They are charged with perjury, filing a false police report, and misleading investigators. The two officers responded to a fight between a group of off-duty police officers and four Black men near the East Forest Park bar back in April of 2015.

Lewis and Gentry-Mitchell are being tried in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield. The trial is a “jury-waived trial” also known as a “bench trial,” where a judge, rather than a jury decides a defendant’s guilt or innocence.

22News is in Springfield District Court and will livestream the verdict on WWLP.com.