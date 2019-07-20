Vermont man arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A Vermont man was arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine after police conducted a traffic stop on Route 91 in Bernardston Friday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, around 3:30 a.m. troopers pulled over a car on Route 91 Northbound for making numerous marked lanes violations.

State Police said troopers arrested the driver, later identified as, 37-year-old Reginald Jones of Vermont, after searching his car and finding approximately 42 grams of what appeared to be crack cocaine along with paraphernalia and $2,300 in cash.

Before police searched the car, Jones was unable to provide registration and authorization to drive what he said was a rental car when police asked, according to State Police.

Jones was denied bail and taken to Greenfield District Court where he was arraigned later in the day. He is being charged with trafficking cocaine, marked lanes violation and registration not in possession.