SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man who had been arrested in December of 2021 after a traffic stop in Northampton resulted in police finding a gun, drugs, and cash, was charged Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Jeffrey Baird, 41, of Springfield, Vermont, was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. After an initial appearance Tuesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson in federal court in Springfield, Baird was detained pending a detention hearing which is scheduled for April 11, 2022.

According to the indictment, on or about December 22, 2021, Baird allegedly possessed an Amadeo Rossi .357 caliber magnum revolver, five rounds of .357 caliber ammunition, and three rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition. Baird is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to prior convictions. The indictment also alleges that, on the same date, Baird possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million.