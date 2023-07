PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Bennington, Vermont man pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court in an assault case.

Jeffrey Burdick, aged 42, pleaded guilty to Indecent Assault and Battery and Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member. He was sentenced to one year probation with no contact and stay away from the victim.

According to the prosecution, Burdick and the victim were in a relationship from 2008 to 2013. During the time of their relationship, Burdick assaulted the victim.