SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a federal court in Springfield, admitting to charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Jeffrey Baird, 43, pled guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Sentencing is scheduled for April 4, 2024, following Baird’s indictment by a federal grand jury in March 2022.

The legal proceedings stemmed from a December 2021 incident when law enforcement intercepted Baird’s vehicle traveling north on I-91 in Northampton. The vehicle had a fraudulent paper license plate on its back window, and Baird was driving without a valid driver’s license. Baird was arrested, and a search of his vehicle uncovered a revolver and five rounds of ammunition, along with 207 grams of methamphetamine in a Ziplock bag, valued between $6,000 and $10,000. Three additional rounds of ammunition were discovered on Baird’s person inside his Hell’s Angels vest.

Due to previous convictions for firearms offenses, Baird is legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Similarly, the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.