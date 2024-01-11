GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man has been sentenced to five years in jail for his involvement in a series of car and housebreaks in Bernardston and Northfield in September.

According to the Northwestern DA’s office, Schuyler D. Gibson, 40, of Brattleboro, VT, pleaded guilty to over 20 charges, including breaking and entering into motor vehicles, larceny, and credit card theft, involving 11 victims.

The charges stemmed from a housebreak in Bernardston on September 24, followed by seven motor vehicle breaks in Northfield on September 25. Greenfield District Court Judge William F. Mazanec III imposed the sentence on January 5, with 2.5 years in the House of Correction for some charges and an additional 2.5 years for others, to be served consecutively.

The cases were investigated by the Bernardston and Northfield Police Departments in collaboration with the Brattleboro, VT police department, and Vermont State Police. Some of the victims’ belongings were successfully recovered and returned by police.