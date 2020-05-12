Vermont man shot his cousin before deadly shootout with police, lab results confirm

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police say they have determined that Christopher G. Louras shot and killed his cousin, Nicholas Louras, last year.

Christopher, 33, of Rutland was himself fatally shot by police in October 2019 after firing shots into the Rutland Police Station. Following a motor vehicle pursuit where they exchanged gunfire with Christopher, police ran him off the road and shot him dead.

While investigating that incident, police were notified that the body of Nicholas, 34, also of Rutland, had been discovered on State Route 53, Lake Dunmore Road, in Salisbury.

State police say laboratory analysis helped them figure out what happened between the Louras cousins last fall, but that several aspects of the case remain under investigation. Police have so far been unsuccessful in nailing down a precise timeline, and want anyone with information about these incidents to contact them at (802) 773-9101.

Christopher and Nicholas were the son and nephew of Rutland’s former mayor, also named Christopher Louras. The elder Louras left office in 2017 following a controversial term spent fighting to resettle Syrian refugees in the Rutland.