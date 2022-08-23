BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WWLP) – Brattleboro Police are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide Friday night.

Around 9:10 p.m. Friday night, officers were called to a housing complex on Putney Road for a report of someone being shot. When officers arrived they found the victim dead from their injuries.

A potential suspect was identified and interviewed by police but was not arrested or being held. On Tuesday, Brattleboro police are now asking the public to help identify a vehicle that may have been involved in the incident. Photos shared show a black four-door vehicle with white registration plates.





Police are still investigating the homicide. If you have any information on the vehicle or its owner, you are asked to contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7946.