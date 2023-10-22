ALBANY, Vt. (WWLP) – Vermont State Police are searching for two western Massachusetts men who they say disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

According to police, 21-year-old Jahim Solomon, of Pittsfield, and 21-year-old Eric White, of Chicopee, were reported missing on October 15th.

The men were last known to have been in the northern part of Vermont, and families told police the two had been in the areas of Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe. Police did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding Solomon and White’s disappearances.

Solomon is described as 5’6 tall, weighing 180 pounds with a muscular build, blue/hazel eyes, and brown hair. He was last wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and an orange camouflage baseball hat with the letters DBF on it.

White is described as 5’9 to 5’10 tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.