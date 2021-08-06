Vermont State Police say man attacked officer before being shot to death

HARTFORD, Vt. – A man repeatedly punched and attempted to strangle a Hartford police officer before he was shot and killed by the officer, the Vermont State Police said.

Investigators say a Paula Street resident called police at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to report a man creating was a disturbance outside the home. When an officer arrived, the man charged the officer, who attempted to stop the assault with pepper spray.

Both men fell to the ground, where the man repeatedly punched the officer in the head and strangled him. Police said the officer was able to fire his service weapon. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was placed on administrative leave after being treated and released from the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The dead man’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy.

The investigation by state police detectives continues and will involve reviewing body-camera video and interviewing witnesses.