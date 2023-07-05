SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim in last Wednesday’s shooting on Ashmun Street and Adams Street has been identified.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, at 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Springfield Police Department were sent to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of Ashmun and Adams Streets.

When Officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Elian Arroyo of Springfield. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries. A second female victim was privately taken to Baystate Medical Center, but she is expected to be okay.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 21-year-old Tyre Shakespeare was arrested on Sunday and arraigned on Monday.

At the time of Shakespeare’s arrest, he was out on bail for Armed Home Invasion charges that was stemming from a December 2020 incident on Olney Avenue. Shakespeare was awaiting trial in Hampden Superior Court and is alleged to have fired a gun at one of the victims.

In August of 2022, Hampden Superior Court Judge David Hodge set his bail at $5,000 and outfitted him with a GPS ankle bracelet. In May, Shakespeare removed the GPS bracelet and then a month later is alleged to have committed this double-shooting and murder.

Tyre Shakespeare of Springfield is charged with: