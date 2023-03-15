SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man has been identified as the victim in the deadly shooting on Caldwell Drive in Springfield Monday night.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim as 25-year-old Jahvante Perez of West Springfield. At around 7 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim on Caldwell Drive. Perez was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jordan Cabrera of Chicopee, was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Monday in connection with the murder. He is being held without the right to bail and is scheduled for his next court hearing on April 12th.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.