SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim in a Sunday evening shooting on Genesee Street has been identified.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Rashad Taylor of Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were called to report a gunshot victim on the 0-100 block on Genesee Street. Officers found Taylor with gunshot wounds and provided first aid. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit are still investigating the incident. If you have any information you are asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.