SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim found on Longhill Street early Saturday morning has been identified.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim as 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield. At around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 0-100 block of Longhill Street. Rivera was provided first aid and taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.