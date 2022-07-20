HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim in a Monday morning shooting on North Summer Street has been identified.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim as 33-year-old Richard Roman-Santiago of Holyoke. At around 2:11 a.m. Monday, Holyoke police received a 911 call for a report of a shooting in the area of the 30-40 block of North Summer Street.

When police arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by emergency medical personnel however, he later died due to his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.