SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been identified as the victim in the deadly shooting on State Street Monday night.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim as 31-year-old Shawn Delgado of Springfield. At around 5:05 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on the 600 block of State Street. Once they arrived officers found Delgado suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries but later died.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.