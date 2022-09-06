HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Hampden District Attorney’s office has released the name of the person who was shot and killed over the weekend in Holyoke.

The Holyoke Police Department were called to a shooting in the area of 100-200 block of Nonotuck Street in Holyoke around 7:30pm on Saturday. Officers found Alex Larkin, 25, of Chicopee suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The incident is being investigated by by the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden DA’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.