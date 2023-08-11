CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly stabbing on West Street in Chicopee on Sunday has been identified and one person has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Chicopee police were called to West Street Sunday around 3:00 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. A man was found with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center but died from his injuries. He has been identified as 24-year-old Maurice Crump of Springfield.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 21-year-old Alex Ramos of Chicopee was arrested for misleading a police officer. He was arraigned on Wednesday and was held on a bail of $10,000.

Ramos is expected to be back in court on September 7.

Chicopee Police and State Police assigned to the DA’s office are still investigating the incident.