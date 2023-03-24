SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a shooting on Belmont Avenue in Springfield earlier this week has died.

Springfield Police were called to the 0-100 block of Belmont Ave. at approximately 4:05 pm Monday to investigate a report of a shooting.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the victim was an adult man. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries but has died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department along with the Hampden District Attorney’s office are investigating the shooting.