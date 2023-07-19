SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has identified the victim of a shooting Monday night in Springfield.

According to Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 21-year-old Daniel Romero of Springfield was the victim in the shooting. Springfield officers were called to the 100 block of Marengo Park around 10:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a gun shot victim.

Romero was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. It was discovered that the shooting took place on the 100 block of Belmont Avenue.

Springfield Police along with the DA’s office are investigating the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your tip.