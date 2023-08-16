SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities have identified the victim in Saturday’s shooting following a car crash on Boston Road in Springfield.

According to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Abdikadir Hussein of Springfield was the victim of Saturday’s homicide.

At 2:35 a.m., Springfield police received a report of a car crash in the area of Boston Road and Parker Street, as well as a gunshot victim. When officers arrived they located two gunshot victims, an adult man, Hussein, and a woman. The woman was treated for serious injuries at Baystate Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

This investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit as well as the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or to anonymously Text-A-Tip, you can text ‘CRIMES’ (2-7-4-6-3-7), type ‘SOLVE’ and then your tip.