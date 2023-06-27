HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man has been identified as the victim in the deadly shooting on Appleton Street Friday morning.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Edgar Soto-Irizarry of Holyoke. At around 9:20 a.m. Friday, June 22nd officers were called to the 300 block of Appleton Street for a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival officers found Soto-Irizarry suffering from a gunshot wound where he died due to his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by Holyoke Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.