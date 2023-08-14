SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the South End of Springfield last Thursday.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office says 25-year-old Gary White of Springfield was the victim of the homicide.

Around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 500 block of East Columbus Ave for a report of a gunshot victim. Police found White and provided first aid. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit. If you have any information you are asked to call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.