CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly shooting on Grattan Street Monday evening.

The DA’s office has identified 23-year-old Luis Lebron Alvelo of Chicopee as the victim of Monday’s shooting. Chicopee police were called to Grattan Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the area, they found Alvelo suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

The Chicopee Police Department, State Police and the DA’s office are investigating the shooting.