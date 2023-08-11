SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly shooting at the intersection of Union and Hancock Street in Springfield has been identified.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leyden, 29-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez-Garcia of Springfield was the victim of the incident.

Springfield officers were called to the area around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot victim. Hernandez-Garcia was found with a gunshot wound on Hancock Street. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center but later died to his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.