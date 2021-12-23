Victim in Mill Street shooting has died, identified by DA’s office

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a shooting on Mill Street in Springfield Monday has died.

The victim was identified by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office as 23-year-old Nathan Davila of Chicopee. Springfield Police said he was taken to Baystate Medical Center after the shooting but died from his injuries Wednesday evening.

An arrest was made Wednesday morning when the suspect, 41-year-old Sean Alexander of Springfield, turned himself into Springfield Police.

On Monday at approximately 12:45 p.m., Springfield Police Officers went to Mill Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. When officers arrived, they found Davila suffering from multiple gunshots. An investigation found that an argument occurred and multiple people had started fighting. During the fight, Alexander allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Davila multiple times.

Alexander has been charged with: