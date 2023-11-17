SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials have identified the victim of a shooting on Morgan Street in Springfield Wednesday evening where four people were shot.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Emanuel Cruz of Springfield. Three other victims were shot during an altercation around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found Cruz and another man inside a freightliner with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Baystate Medical Center where Cruz died and the other suffered serious injuries.

A third gunshot victim was also found on the sidewalk and a fourth gunshot victim later walked into Baystate Medical Center. Both men were expected to be okay.

The Springfield Police Department and the Hampden County District Attorney’s office are still investigating the incident. If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your message.