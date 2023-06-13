SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released the name of the victim in Sunday night’s shooting on Orange Street in Springfield.

Officers were sent to a ShotSpotter activation on the 300 block of Orange Street at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found a gunshot victim who has been identified as 29-year-old Jaton Pearson of Springfield, on the 100 block of White Street. Pearson was sent to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating along with the Hampden County District Attorney’s Murder Unit. If you have any information about this incident, call their Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip.