SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a shooting that took place on School Street Saturday night, has been identified as 34-year-old James Brown, a resident of Springfield.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, the Springfield Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation on the 30 block of School Street. Responding officers found Brown and another adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to Baystate Medical Center, where Brown died due to his injuries.

Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit, along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit, has launched an investigation into the incident. They are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify the individuals responsible.

If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. Or anonymously text a tip by texting CRIMES (274637) and typing SOLVE followed by your tip to help the authorities in solving this crime.