SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly stabbing inside an apartment on Euclid Avenue in Springfield last Thursday has been identified.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leyden, the victim has been identified as 49-year-old Daniel Medina of Springfield.

Springfield police were called to an apartment on Euclid Avenue around 4:55 a.m. on Thursday to assist an ambulance. Inside the apartment, they located Medina with apparent stab wounds on the apartment floor. Medina died from his injuries.

The victim’s roommate, 63-year-old Robert Woods, was arrested for his murder. He was arraigned on Thursday and is being held without the right to bail. He is scheduled to be back in court on August 24.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Springfield Police along with the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.