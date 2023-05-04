SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a Sunday night deadly shooting in an apartment on Union Street in Springfield has been identified.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Alexander Ayala of Springfield. Ayala was found in an apartment with a gunshot wound on Sunday around 10:35 p.m. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center but died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting. If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting 274637, text “SOLVE” plus your tip.