21-year-old victim killed in Springfield shooting identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was shot and killed on Whiting Street in Springfield on March 30 has been identified.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office identified 21-year-old Anthony Diaz of Springfield as the victim of the afternoon shooting on Monday. He was privately taken to Baystate Medical Center and has died of his injuries the same day.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, a Shotspotter activation lead officers to the area of 64 Whiting Street where they located two gunshot victims, one of whom had non-life threatening injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit is investigating.