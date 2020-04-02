Breaking News
Victim killed in Springfield shooting identified
1  of  2
Watch Live
Live at 3PM: Economic fallout mounts, along with competition for gear 22News InFocus 2PM: Developments in regional COVID-19 care
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

21-year-old victim killed in Springfield shooting identified

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was shot and killed on Whiting Street in Springfield on March 30 has been identified. 

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office identified 21-year-old Anthony Diaz of Springfield as the victim of the afternoon shooting on Monday. He was privately taken to Baystate Medical Center and has died of his injuries the same day.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, a Shotspotter activation lead officers to the area of 64 Whiting Street where they located two gunshot victims, one of whom had non-life threatening injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories