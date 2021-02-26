Victim killed on Main Street in Springfield, identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim who was killed in a shooting on Main Street in Springfield Wednesday morning has been identified.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, officers were called to the area of Main and Locust Streets around 2:30 a.m. where they located 18-year-old Robert Crochiere suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

The homicide is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit, and Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the detective bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously text-a-tip by texting CRIMES (274637), SOLVE, and then your tip.