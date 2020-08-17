Victim of Central Street shooting in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has identified the victim who was killed in a shooting on Central Street in Springfield Friday night.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, officers were called to the One-Stop Plaza on Central Street for a report of shots fired around 8:45 p.m.

Leydon said when officers arrived they located 19-year-old Justin Blanton, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

A second gunshot victim, 27-year-old Andre Blanton, was also located. Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, homicide detectives arrested Andre Blanton at Baystate Medical Center for various firearm charges around 1 a.m. on Saturday. He remains at the hospital and is recovering from gunshot wounds including an accidentally self-inflicted wound. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are investigating what led up to the shooting.