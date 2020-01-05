Victim of deadly shooting in Lynn identified

The Associated Press

LYNN, Mass (WWLP) – Authorities have identified a 25-year-old man who was shot to death outside a house party in Lynn on Saturday.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office says Bryan Mendez, whose last known address was in Worcester, was shot near Lander and Howard streets shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to Salem Hospital where he later died.

Police say no arrests have been made and they are looking for suspects.

Officials have not released details about a possible motive. A local resident told WCVB-TV that the shooting happened when people attending a house party were gathering in the street.

