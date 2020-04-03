Victim of deadly shooting on Meadow Street in Chicopee identified

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The man who was shot and killed on Meadow Street in Chicopee Wednesday morning has been identified.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 21-year-old Jonathan Ares of Westfield was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 239 Meadow Street around 10:42 a.m. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News detectives arrested 25-year-old Aramis Ares of Springfield and charged him with manslaughter and carrying a loaded firearm while under the influence. He was arraigned in Chicopee District Court and held on a $250,000 bail without prejudice. He is scheduled for a bail review on Tuesday, April 7 at Chicopee District Court.

The Chicopee Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit is investigating the shooting.