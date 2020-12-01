Victim of Keith Street shooting in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was shot and killed on Keith Street in Springfield Friday night has been identified.

According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon, around 8:25 p.m. Springfield Police officers were called to Keith Street for a ShotSpotter activation were they found two gunshot victims.

One of the victims, 28-year-old Justin Rivera of Springfield, was privately taken to Mercy Medical Center where he later died. The second suspect was taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance and is expected to be okay.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are investigating the homicide.