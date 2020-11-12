Victim of Massachusetts Avenue shooting in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who died in a shooting on Massachusetts Avenue in Springfield Monday night has been identified by the Hampden County DA.

According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesperson Jim Leydon, officers located 23-year-old Zavia Williams of Springfield suffering from a gunshot wound in a car that had just been involved in a crash on Massachusetts Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting.

Another gunshot victim, a woman, was also found suffering from minor injuries. Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center where Williams died at the hospital late Monday night.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are investigating the deadly shooting.

