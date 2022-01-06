Victim of shooting near Hayden Ave in Springfield died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gunshot victim has died from his injuries on Hayden Avenue in Springfield Wednesday night.

According to a Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 6:50 p.m. officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Hayden Ave. A gunshot victim was found near the intersection of Cambridge and Burr Streets.

Walsh says officers noted a scene on Hayden Avenue as well. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died of his injures.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit. If you have any information, you are being asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-a-Tip. Text (CRIMES), type SOLVE and your Tip.

22News is following this story and will provide updates as soon as they become available.