SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials have identified the victim of a shooting on Albemarle Street in Springfield Monday evening.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Billy Spivey Jr. of Springfield. No arrests have been made in connection with his murder.

Officers were called to the areas of the 0-100 block of Albemarle Street for a ShotSpotter activation at around 6: 05 p.m. where they found Spivey suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center and died due to his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit. If you have any information about this incident, call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES type SOLVE and your tip.