Victim of shooting on Albemarle Street in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the person that died after a shooting on Albemarle Street in Springfield Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 31-year-old Jay’Quawne Ward from Springfield died Sunday on Albemarle Street. Police were called to reports to a gunshot victim at 12:40 a.m. After finding the victim, paramedics were called and administered first aid on scene. Ward died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are conducting an active investigation.