Victim of shooting on Center Street in Chicopee identified

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the person that died after a shooting in Chicopee.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the gunshot victim has been identified as 28-year-old Luis Vazquez from Springfield as the gunshot victim. Vazquez was brought to Baystate Medical Center by private transportation on Saturday, August 21 and died from his wounds on August 29.

At around 1:36 a.m. on August 21, Chicopee Police found shell casings after being called to the 500 block of Center Street in Chicopee for a report of shots fired. At the same time, Vazquez arrived to Baystate Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving this case. Anyone who was in the area of Center Street on August 21 are being asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5993, or the Chicopee Police Department’s Detective Division at 413-594-1740.

The community can text a tip anonymously by texting the word “Solve” and the tip to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7).