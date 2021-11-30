Victim of shooting on Cuff Avenue in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified a man that died after a shooting on Cuff Avenue in Springfield Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 22-year-old Lydale Mitchell from Springfield was located in area of the 100 block of Cuff Avenue.

At around 9 p.m. officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim and Mitchell was found in the driver’s seat of a car. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are conducting the investigation.

