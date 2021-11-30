Victim of shooting on East Alvord Street in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the woman that was found dead in a car on East Alvord Street in Springfield Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 22-year-old Charleen Figueroa from Springfield died Sunday on East Alvord Street. At around 3:30 a.m. officers were called West Alvord Street for a SpotShotter activation and found an adult man who was suffering from a gunshot wound, he was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers also found a car that crashed into a parked car on East Alvord Street, and inside was an adult woman in the driver’s seat. She had died from her gunshot injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are conducting the investigation.