SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly shooting on Worthington Street last Friday has been identified.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon, the victim is 21-year-old Karmari Alexander of Springfield. Springfield police were called to a report of shots fired on April 15th at around 10:05 p.m. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are continuing to investigate the shooting.