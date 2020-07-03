Breaking News
Victim of Wilbraham Road shooting in Springfield identified

Victim of Wilbraham Road shooting in Springfield identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly shooting on Wilbraham Road in Springfield on June 17 has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon identified the victim as 26-year-old L’Varius Jones of Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, Jones was located on the 200 block of Wilbraham Road around 5:10 p.m. suffering from serious injuries. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting. The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is still looking into the shooting and If you have any information you are asked to anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES, typing SOLVE, and your tip.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today