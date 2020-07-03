Victim of Wilbraham Road shooting in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly shooting on Wilbraham Road in Springfield on June 17 has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon identified the victim as 26-year-old L’Varius Jones of Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, Jones was located on the 200 block of Wilbraham Road around 5:10 p.m. suffering from serious injuries. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting. The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is still looking into the shooting and If you have any information you are asked to anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES, typing SOLVE, and your tip.